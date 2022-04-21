ADVERTISEMENT

SBI Clerk Notification 2022 Expected Soon: Check Details Here

SBI Clerk Notification 2022 will be released on the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in.

The Quint
Published
Jobs
1 min read
SBI Clerk Notification 2022 Expected Soon: Check Details Here
i

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the notification for clerk recruitment 2022 soon. However, the exact release date is yet to be announced by the bank.

Therefore, interested candidates are advised to visit the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in regularly for further updates about SBI clerk notification.

SBI clerk notification will also be accompanied by its application form.

The notification will comprise details about SBI Clerk selection process, exam date, eligibility criteria, registration details, last date to apply, salary, etc.

Also Read

SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 48 Vacancies at sbi.co.in

SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 48 Vacancies at sbi.co.in

Follow the steps mentioned below to register for SBI clerk recruitment 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021?

  • Visit the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in

  • Click on 'Careers' tab on the top-right corner of the homepage

  • A new webpage will open on your screen

  • Go to SBI clerk notification link under 'Latest Announcement' and click on apply

  • You will be directed to the registration page

  • Enter your personal details and register

  • Login using your registered credentials

  • Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

  • Submit the form and pay the application fee

  • Save the confirmation page, if available

Also Read

SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022 Released

SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022 Released

SBI clerk recruitment process will comprise three stages i.e. preliminary exam, main exam and test of local/ opted language, reported Careers360.

Check this space regularly for further updates about SBI Clerk Notification and other details.

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×