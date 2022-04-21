SBI Clerk Notification 2022 Expected Soon: Check Details Here
SBI Clerk Notification 2022 will be released on the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in.
The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the notification for clerk recruitment 2022 soon. However, the exact release date is yet to be announced by the bank.
Therefore, interested candidates are advised to visit the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in regularly for further updates about SBI clerk notification.
SBI clerk notification will also be accompanied by its application form.
The notification will comprise details about SBI Clerk selection process, exam date, eligibility criteria, registration details, last date to apply, salary, etc.
Follow the steps mentioned below to register for SBI clerk recruitment 2022.
How to Apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021?
Visit the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in
Click on 'Careers' tab on the top-right corner of the homepage
A new webpage will open on your screen
Go to SBI clerk notification link under 'Latest Announcement' and click on apply
You will be directed to the registration page
Enter your personal details and register
Login using your registered credentials
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Save the confirmation page, if available
SBI clerk recruitment process will comprise three stages i.e. preliminary exam, main exam and test of local/ opted language, reported Careers360.
Check this space regularly for further updates about SBI Clerk Notification and other details.
