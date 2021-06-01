SBI Clerk Exam 2021: Junior Associate Prelims Postponed

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday, 31 May, announced the postponement of the preliminary exam of SBI clerk Junior Associates (customer support and sales) recruitment.

Earlier, the preliminary exam was supposed to be conducted in June 2021, which has now been postponed till further notice.

The decision was taken in the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the preliminary examination that was scheduled to be held in June 2021 has been deferred till further notice," reads the official notification.