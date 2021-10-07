IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins From Today
Last date to apply online for IBPS Clerk recruitment is 27 October 2021.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for recruitment of clerks in several public sector banks. Registration process for the same begins from Thursday, 7 October 2021.
Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it on the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Important Dates
Registration Period (Application Process): 7 to 27 October 2021
Last date to pay application fee: 27 October
Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary: November/December 2021
Online Examination – Preliminary: December 2021
Result of Online exam – Preliminary: December 2021/ January 2022
Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main: December 2021/ January 2022
Online Examination – Main: January/February 2022
Provisional Allotment: April 2022
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualifications: Candidates applying for clerical cadre posts require a degree (graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Government Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.
Age Limit: Candidates applying for clerical cadre posts should be at least 20 years old. The upper age limit is 28 years. For details about relaxation in upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved category, check recruitment advertisement on the official website of IBPS.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Preliminary and Main Exam Syllabus
Prelims Syllabus (60 minutes duration)
English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks
Numerical Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks
Reasoning Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks
Main Exam Syllabus (160 minutes duration)
General/ Financial Awareness: 50 questions, 50 marks
General English: 40 questions, 40 marks
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude: 50 questions, 60 marks
Quantitative Aptitude: 50 questions, 50 marks
For more details about IBPS Clerk recruitment, refer to the official advertisement available on the website.
