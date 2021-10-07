ADVERTISEMENT

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins From Today

Last date to apply online for IBPS Clerk recruitment is 27 October 2021.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apply for IBPS Clerk recruitment on: ibps.in</p></div>
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for recruitment of clerks in several public sector banks. Registration process for the same begins from Thursday, 7 October 2021.

Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it on the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

  • Registration Period (Application Process): 7 to 27 October 2021

  • Last date to pay application fee: 27 October

  • Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary: November/December 2021

  • Online Examination – Preliminary: December 2021

  • Result of Online exam – Preliminary: December 2021/ January 2022

  • Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main: December 2021/ January 2022

  • Online Examination – Main: January/February 2022

  • Provisional Allotment: April 2022

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications: Candidates applying for clerical cadre posts require a degree (graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Government Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

Age Limit: Candidates applying for clerical cadre posts should be at least 20 years old. The upper age limit is 28 years. For details about relaxation in upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved category, check recruitment advertisement on the official website of IBPS.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Preliminary and Main Exam Syllabus

Prelims Syllabus (60 minutes duration)

  • English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks

  • Numerical Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks

  • Reasoning Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks

Main Exam Syllabus (160 minutes duration)

  • General/ Financial Awareness: 50 questions, 50 marks

  • General English: 40 questions, 40 marks

  • Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude: 50 questions, 60 marks

  • Quantitative Aptitude: 50 questions, 50 marks

For more details about IBPS Clerk recruitment, refer to the official advertisement available on the website.

