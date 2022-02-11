ADVERTISEMENT

SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 48 Vacancies at sbi.co.in

Candidates can apply for SBI recruitment 2022 specialist cadre officers at sbi.co.in

ujjwala lakhanpal
Published
Jobs
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apply For 48 vacancies in SBI recruitment 2022.</p></div>
i

A recruitment drive is being conducted by the State Bank of India (SBI) to fill vacancies for the posts of 'specialist cadre officers'. Candidates who are interested and eligible can visit the official website – sbi.co.in – and apply online.

Candidates must note that online applications are open only till 25 February 2022. All candidates are advised to apply at the earliest.

ADVERTISEMENT

SBI Recruitment 2022: Total Vacancies

  • Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): 15 (Gen 8, SC 2, ST 1, OBC 3, EWS 1)

  • Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): 33 (Gen 15, SC 5, ST 2, OBC 8, EWS 3)

SBI Recruitment 2022: Age limit

  • For Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) post: Upper age limit is 40 years (as on 31 August 2021).

  • For Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching) post: Upper age limit is 40 years (as on 31 August 2021).

Also Read

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online for 48 Assistant Manager Vacancies

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online for 48 Assistant Manager Vacancies

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Candidates must visit the official SBI website, sbi.co.in, and register themselves on the portal. Simply navigate to the Careers tab on the homepage and then fill the SBI recruitment 2022 application form.

However, all candidates must remember that only online applications are being accepted and no one should courier any application form to SBI.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Date of Online Test

The tentative date of the online test is 20 March 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more updates on the SBI Recruitments 2022, candidates are advised to visit https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers

Also Read

SBI, ICICI, PNB & Bank of Baroda Announce Changes in Banking System From Feb '22

SBI, ICICI, PNB & Bank of Baroda Announce Changes in Banking System From Feb '22

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×