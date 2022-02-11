SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 48 Vacancies at sbi.co.in
Candidates can apply for SBI recruitment 2022 specialist cadre officers at sbi.co.in
A recruitment drive is being conducted by the State Bank of India (SBI) to fill vacancies for the posts of 'specialist cadre officers'. Candidates who are interested and eligible can visit the official website – sbi.co.in – and apply online.
Candidates must note that online applications are open only till 25 February 2022. All candidates are advised to apply at the earliest.
SBI Recruitment 2022: Total Vacancies
Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): 15 (Gen 8, SC 2, ST 1, OBC 3, EWS 1)
Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): 33 (Gen 15, SC 5, ST 2, OBC 8, EWS 3)
SBI Recruitment 2022: Age limit
For Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) post: Upper age limit is 40 years (as on 31 August 2021).
For Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching) post: Upper age limit is 40 years (as on 31 August 2021).
State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: How to Apply
Candidates must visit the official SBI website, sbi.co.in, and register themselves on the portal. Simply navigate to the Careers tab on the homepage and then fill the SBI recruitment 2022 application form.
However, all candidates must remember that only online applications are being accepted and no one should courier any application form to SBI.
SBI Recruitment 2022: Date of Online Test
The tentative date of the online test is 20 March 2022.
For more updates on the SBI Recruitments 2022, candidates are advised to visit https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers
