SBI Retired Bank Staff Recruitment 2022: Apply for 641 Channel Manager Posts
Last date to fill application forms for SBI channel managers is 07 June 2022.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for recruitment of retired back staff as channel managers on contract basis. According to the notification, retired officers of SBI, erstwhile Associates (e-Abs) and other PSBs and award staff of SBI can apply for this recruitment process.
Registration process for the same has commenced from Wednesday, 18 May 2022.
Last date to fill application forms for SBI channel managers is 07 June 2022.
Vacancy Details
A total of 641 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Here are the details of the same.
Channel Manager Facilitator - Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): 503 posts
Channel Manager Supervisor- Anytime Channels (CMS-AC): 130 posts
Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): 08 posts
How To Apply for SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022?
Go to the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in
Click on the career tab on the top-right corner of the homepage
Go to latest announcements, and click on 'Apply Online' link under 'Engagement of Retired Bank Staff on Contract Basis'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Tap on 'Click for New Registration'
Enter your personal details and register
Key in your registration number and password
Click on Login
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fees
Download the confirmation page, if available
SBI Recruitment Salary
Channel Manager Facilitator - Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): Rs 36,000 per month
Channel Manager Supervisor- Anytime Channels (CMS-AC): Rs 41,000 per month
Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): Rs 41,000 per month
For more information about SBI recruitment, interested candidates are advised to check official notification on the website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.