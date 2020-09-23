SBI Clerk 2019 Second Provisional Mains Exam Waiting List Released

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday, 22 September, released the second provisional waiting list of Clerk Mains examination 2019 against non-joining and resignation on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the SBI Mains 2019 examination can check the waiting list online at sbi.co.in.

The SBI conducted the Clerk Mains examination 2019 on 10 August and 20 September 2019, at various centres spread across the state.