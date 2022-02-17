SBI & HDFC Bank Revise Their Fixed Deposit Rates: Check Full Details Here

SBI Revised FD Interest Rates

To general customers, SBI FDs between 7 days and 10 years will now give 2.9% to 5.5% interest rates.

As for senior citizens, they will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits – 3.4% to 6.30%.

Readers must note that these rates are in effect from 15 February 2022.

Check the interest rates mentioned below for the given time periods: