OSSC Accountant Admit Card 2023 Declared: Download From ossc.gov.in; Dates Here
OSSC Accountant Admit Card 2023: You can download your admit card from ossc.gov.in before the exam.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has officially declared the admit cards for the prelim exam for the post of Accountant. Candidates preparing to appear for the exam are advised to download the OSSC Accountant admit card 2023 from the official website - ossc.gov.in. They must check and download their respective admit cards on time. It is important for the candidates to go through the details mentioned on the hall tickets carefully after downloading them from the above-mentioned website.
All candidates must save a hard copy of the OSSC Accountant admit card 2023 for the exam day. To know all the latest important dates and details about the exam, one must keep a close eye on the website - ossc.gov.in. The admit card link is also activated on the website so that it is easier for candidates to download it.
All concerned candidates should note that the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) announces important details on its official website so that it is easier to go through the updates. One can visit the website and find the latest announcements over there.
OSSC Accountant Admit Card 2023: Important Details
According to the latest official details announced by the OSSC, the OSSC Accountant admit card 2023 is an important document that all registered candidates should carry on exam day.
No candidate will be allowed to appear for the Accountant prelim exam without the admit card so they should take a printout of the document. Candidates are also advised to check the details printed on the admit card carefully to see if there are any printing mistakes.
The recruitment drive is being conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) to fill around 65 vacancies under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha.
If you are interested to take part in the recruitment process, you should keep an eye on the important dates and announcements.
OSSC Accountant Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download
Read the steps to download the OSSC Accountant admit card 2023 online here:
Go to the official website - ossc.gov.in.
Click on the active link that states "Download Admission Letter for the post of Accountant under Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha" on the homepage.
Enter your login details in the provided space and tap on submit.
The OSSC Accountant admit card will display on your device.
Download the admit card from the official website and take a printout for future use.
