SBI Recruitment 2023: Apply For 877 Vacancies; Salary, Qualifications and More

SBI Recruitment 2023: SBI has released a notification inviting the willing and qualified candidates to participate in SBI recruitment 2023. The people looking for job opportunities, this is your cue.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting people to apply for posts of Business Correspondent Facilitator and Support Officer on a contractual basis. As per the official notification, the SBI recruitment is being held to fill up 877 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website at www.sbi.co.in. The job postings are available in Hyderabad and the application process began on 18 March 2023 and the last date to fill up online application is 1 April 2023.

Let's have a quick look on the important dates, salary, age limit, educational qualifications, and steps to apply for SBI Recruitment 2023.