SBI Recruitment 2023: Apply For 877 Vacancies; Salary, Qualifications and More
Know the salary, age limit, qualification, and steps to apply for SBI recruitment 2023 for 877 posts
SBI Recruitment 2023: SBI has released a notification inviting the willing and qualified candidates to participate in SBI recruitment 2023. The people looking for job opportunities, this is your cue.
The State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting people to apply for posts of Business Correspondent Facilitator and Support Officer on a contractual basis. As per the official notification, the SBI recruitment is being held to fill up 877 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website at www.sbi.co.in. The job postings are available in Hyderabad and the application process began on 18 March 2023 and the last date to fill up online application is 1 April 2023.
Let's have a quick look on the important dates, salary, age limit, educational qualifications, and steps to apply for SBI Recruitment 2023.
SBI Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Online Application: 18 March 2023
Last Date to Apply: 01 April 2023
SBI Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
Support Officer: The candidates will be eligible for engagement up to the maximum age of 65 years, satisfactory performance and renewal of the contract will be considered.
Business Correspondent Facilitator: The candidates will be eligible for engagement up to the maximum age of 65 years, considering the conditions of renewal of the contract and performance.
SBI Recruitment 2023: Salary
Support Officer: Rs 40,000- 45,000 per month.
SBI Recruitment 2023: Qualification
Support Officer: The organization has not put up any specific educational qualifications for the post since the applicants are retired officers of SBI. However, the organization will give preference to Ex-officers who have worked in CMPOC, have adequate knowledge of the operation of CMPOC and have a good performance graph.
Business Correspondent Facilitator: Again, the organization has not put up any specific educational qualifications. The will prefer applicants who are retired officers of SBI, e-ABs & Other PSBs with sufficient work experience and overall professional competence in the relevant area.
How to Apply For SBI Recruitment 2023?
Visit the official website of SBI and login at www.sbi.co.in.
On the homepage, click on the link ‘Engagement of Retired Bank Employees on Contract Basis – Anytime Channel’ and click on ‘Apply Online.
Then you will have to fill in the application.
Submit the required documents.
Pay the application fee and download the submitted application.
You can also take a print out of the form for future use.
