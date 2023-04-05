SBI Recruitment 2023: Know Application and Vacancy Details; Latest Updates Here
SBI Recruitment 2023: The last date to apply for the vacant posts is 30 April 2023 for interested candidates.
The State Bank of India has officially invited applications from candidates for the posts of Channel Manager and Support Officer. It is important to note that retired officers of SBI, erstwhile Associates (e-Abs) and other PSBs and award staff of SBI & e-Abs can register themselves through the official website of SBI. The official website you should visit to apply is sbi.co.in. All the latest important details are mentioned on the website for interested and eligible candidates.
The SBI Recruitment 2023 is being conducted to fill 1031 posts in the organisation. The official notification that is released online contains all the essential details and dates that you must know if you want to apply for the recruitment drive. All interested candidates should visit sbi.co.in to register themselves and check the latest announcements from the bank.
The State Bank of India (SBI) will make all the important announcements on its official website so it is easier for candidates to stay updated. One should keep a close eye on the site after registering themselves to know more about the recruitment process.
SBI Recruitment 2023: Important Details
The SBI Recruitment 2023 registration process formally began on 1 April. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment drive via the official website of the bank only.
The last date to apply for the recruitment drive is 30 April. Candidates who will apply after the mentioned deadline will not be allowed to be a part of the recruitment drive conducted by the State Bank of India (SBI).
It is important to note that the selection of candidates will be based on shortlisting and interviews.
The interview will be for 100 marks and the qualifying marks will be decided by the State Bank later on. Candidates will be informed about it soon.
Candidates interested to apply for the posts can go through the educational qualification and age limit mentioned on the website before applying for the recruitment drive.
SBI Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
Here are the simple steps you must follow to apply for the SBI Recruitment 2023 online:
Visit the official website of the bank - sbi.co.in.
Click on the active link that states SBI Recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
Tap on the registration link and key in your personal detail to create your login credentials.
Now, enter the credentials to view the application form and fill it out carefully.
Upload scanned copies of the documents, pay the fee, and tap on submit.
Download the form for your reference.
