JNU Recruitment 2023: Non-Teaching Posts Exam Date Out; Important Details Here

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced the examination date for JNU recruitment exam 2023 for non-teaching posts. Candidates who are going to appear in the JNU recruitment exam for non-teaching posts will be able to check the notification regarding the same on the official website, recruitment.nta.nic.in.

This year the exam for non-teaching posts will be conducted by the university on 26 and 27 April 2023. Exam city intimation slip and admit card will be released shortly by the concerned officials. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the JNU Recruitment 2023.