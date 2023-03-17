OSSC Regular Teacher Answer Key 2023 Out at ossc.gov.in, Steps to Download Here

Odisha Staff Selection Commission, OSSC has released the provisional answer key for the post of Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools. The answer key has been released under the S & ME Department and candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key on the official website at ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC preliminary examination was conducted from 10 to 13 March and candidates can raise their objections against the answer keys till March 19.

The official notice reads, "The candidates who have appeared in the Preliminary Examination of Regular Teacher-2022 held through Computer Based Recruitment Examination from 10.03.2023 to 13.03.2023 (Advertisement No. 6785/OSSC dated 23.11.2022) are hereby informed that the link for Model Answer Keys is available in the "What's New" section of the commission's website ossc.gov.in."