UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 Releasing on 15 April: Steps To Download Here
UKPSC admit card for Civil Judge prelims exam will be out tomorrow, 15 days before the examination on 30 April 2023.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is all set to release the Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 tomorrow on 15 April on the official website, psc.uk.gov.in.
Candidates who are going to appear in the Judicial Service Civil Judge prelim exam 2023 can download and check their hall tickets by following the below mentioned steps.
Candidates must remember that this year the UKPSC Civil Judge preliminary exam will be conducted across 13 districts of the state on Sunday, 30 April 2023. The recruitment drive is being held to fill almost 16 civil judge posts.
Steps To Download Uttarakhand Civil Judge Admit Card 2023
Go to the official website, ukpsc.net.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the Uttarakhand Civil Judge Hall Ticket 2023.
A login page will be displayed on the computer screen.
Enter the required login details like application number and date of birth.
Hit the submit option.
Your UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card will show up on the screen.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
Note: It is important to carry admit card on the day of examination. No candidate would be allowed to enter the examination hall without the hall ticket.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.