NATA 2023 Registration Last Date Extended: Apply on nata.in; Know Latest Details

The Council of Architecture has officially extended the last date of registration for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA 2023, for interested candidates. As per the details mentioned online, candidates now have time till 13 April 2023, to apply for the aptitude test. One should remember that the NATA 2023 registration is taking place on the official website – nata.in. Interested candidates should complete the registration process by the extended deadline, if they want to sit for the exam.

It is important to note that the NATA 2023 registration is taking place on the official website only. You can go to nata.in to complete the registration steps and check the latest announcements regarding the exam. All candidates applying for the aptitude test are requested to stay alert if they want to appear for it on the scheduled date.