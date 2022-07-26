MPSC Recruitment 2022: Visit mpsconline.gov.in & Apply for Medical Officer Posts
MPSC Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply for the post of medical officer on mpsconline.gov.in is 17 August.
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited online recruitment applications to fill up the post of Medical Officer (MO). The MPSC Recruitment 2022 for the post of Medical Officer (MO) will take place online on the official website. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies via the official website of the MPSC, mpsconline.gov.in. Candidates can also take a look at the MPSC Recruitment 2022 notification on the mentioned official website.
They will get to know the MPSC Recruitment 2022 registration dates and other important details provided the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up more than 400 vacancies for the posts of Medical Officer (MO). Interested candidates should check out the official website, mpsconline.gov.in, before registering for the drive.
MPSC Recruitment 2022: Medical Officer Vacancies, Important Updates
According to the latest official details, the last date to apply for the MPSC Recruitment 2022 to fill up the post of Medical Officer (MO) is 17 August 2022. The last date to pay the online application fee is 20 August 2022.
The recruitment drive is being held by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) to fill up approximately 427 Medical Officer posts, Group-B, in Government Medical Colleges and affiliated hospitals.
To apply for the recruitment drive, candidates must be between 18 and 38 years. It is important to note that the upper age limit has been relaxed for reserved categories.
Candidates should register themselves for the drive within the deadline, which is 17 August 2022. They can know all the latest details and updates on the MPSC Recruitment 2022 from the website, mpsconline.gov.in.
MPSC Recruitment 2022: How To Apply
Let's take a look at the simple steps to register for the MPSC Recruitment 2022 to fill up the Medical Officer vacancies:
Go to the official website, mpsconline.gov.in.
Tap on the link that states User Registration.
Create your profile by providing all the necessary details and log in.
Fill out the MPSC Recruitment 2022 application form correctly, upload scanned copies of the documents and pay the application fee.
Submit the application form online.
Save a copy of the registration form for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.