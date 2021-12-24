ESIC Recruitment Drive 2021: 1,120 Vacancies for Insurance Medical Officers
ESIC 1120 vacancies are available for posts of insurance medical officers on esic.nic.in
A recruitment drive is being conducted by the ESI Corporation (ESIC) in order to fill 1,120 posts of insurance medical officers, grade II allopathic in hospitals and dispensaries.
According to the official job notification, interested candidates can apply for the above-mentioned posts by filling the online application form, which is going to be available on the official website of ESIC by 31 December 2021.
Candidates must note that 31 January is going to be the last date for the submission of application forms.
Those who are interested are advised to remain vigilant and fill in the application form as soon as it releases.
ESIC Recruitment Drive 2021: Eligibility Criteria
All candidates must hold a recognised MBBS degree qualification included in the first schedule or second schedule or Part 2 of the third schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956).
Holders of educational qualifications included in Part 2 of the third schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and completion of compulsory rotating internship are the main eligibility conditions for the recruitment
Additionally, all those candidates who have not yet completed the compulsory rotating internship shall still be eligible to apply for the written examination.
However, if they are selected, they shall be obligated to satisfactorily complete the compulsory internship before their appointment.
For more details on the ESIC job posts available in 2021, please check the official website of ESIC at esic.nic.in
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.