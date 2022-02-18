MPSC Group B Prelims 2022 Admit Card Released: Check Steps To Download
Candidates can download the MPSC Group B combined preliminary examination admit card from mpsc.gov.in.
The admit cards for the Group B preliminary examination of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) have been released.
Candidates appearing for the exam can visit the official website of the MPSC at mpsc.gov.in to download their respective admit cards.
According to the exam schedule, the MPSC Group B combined preliminary examination will be held on 26 February.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted across 36 district headquarters in Maharashtra.
Candidates must note that the MPSC Group B 2022 admit card will contain all the important details relevant to the exam, such as the venue, exam timing, and more.
MPSC Group B 2022 Admit Card: How To Download
Visit the official website of the MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.
Navigate to the link that reads, 'MPSC Group B Admit Card 2022,' on the homepage.
Enter your official credentials to log in.
Your MPSC Group B 2022 admit card will be displayed on your screen.
Check it thoroughly and download it.
Take a printout for future reference.
Candidates must note that the MPSC Group B combined preliminary examination will consist of a total of 100 questions carrying 1 mark each.
Additionally, the question paper will be in both English and Hindi.
The MPSC Recruitment Drive 2022 is aimed at filling a total of 666 vacancies for the posts of Police Sub Inspector, Assistant Section Officer, State Tax Inspector, among others, under Group B in the state of Maharashtra.
For more information on the MPSC Group B combined preliminary examination 2022, please visit the official website of the MPSC.
