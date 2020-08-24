Common Eligibility Test to be Conducted in 12 Languages 

There is also a plan that the CET score would be shared with the recruiting agencies, the state governments and UT administrations as well as Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and also later on with the private sector. The Ministry of Personnel also confirmed it in a statement on Saturday.

To streamline the recruitment process in India, the Union Cabinet approved setting up of the National Recruitment Agency. The new agency will conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to select candidates for non-gazetted posts in the central government and public sector banks.

The agency will conduct a common entrance test for SSC and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

For forming the National Recruitment Agency, the central government sanctioned Rs 1,517.57 crore. The aim of CET is to eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources.