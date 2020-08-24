Common Eligibility Test to be Conducted in 12 Languages
The Centre is planning to conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET) not only in Hindi and English, but also in 10 other Indian languages, providing equal opportunity to the youth seeking jobs in banking, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Railways.
There is also a plan to gradually expand the CET's scope to other languages of the 8th schedule, officials privy to the developments in the Ministry of Personnel said.
There are 22 languages in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution. As per the information, the CET exams will initially begin with 12 languages and then include other languages as part of its examination process.
States and Union Territories (UTs) can avail the Common Eligibility Test to be conducted by the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for job selection, the decision for which was passed at the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
There is also a plan that the CET score would be shared with the recruiting agencies, the state governments and UT administrations as well as Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and also later on with the private sector. The Ministry of Personnel also confirmed it in a statement on Saturday.
To streamline the recruitment process in India, the Union Cabinet approved setting up of the National Recruitment Agency. The new agency will conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to select candidates for non-gazetted posts in the central government and public sector banks.
The agency will conduct a common entrance test for SSC and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).
For forming the National Recruitment Agency, the central government sanctioned Rs 1,517.57 crore. The aim of CET is to eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources.
