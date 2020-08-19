Cabinet Approves Recruitment Agency for Common Eligibility Test

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, 19 August, approved the setting up of the National Recruitment Agency to conduct Common Eligibility Test, with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar saying the decision will benefit the job-seeking youth of the country.

"It's one of the most landmark reforms in the history of independent India. It'll bring in ease of recruitment, selection, job placement and ease of living, particularly for certain sections of society which are at a disadvantage on one account or the other," Union Minister Jitendra Singh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.