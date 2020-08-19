Cabinet Approves Recruitment Agency for Common Eligibility Test
“The National Recruitment Agency will prove to be a boon for crores of youngsters,” PM Modi tweeted.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, 19 August, approved the setting up of the National Recruitment Agency to conduct Common Eligibility Test, with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar saying the decision will benefit the job-seeking youth of the country.
"It's one of the most landmark reforms in the history of independent India. It'll bring in ease of recruitment, selection, job placement and ease of living, particularly for certain sections of society which are at a disadvantage on one account or the other," Union Minister Jitendra Singh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.
Pointing out that there are almost 20 recruitment agencies under the Central government, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) secretary C Chandramouli said they are making exams of only three agencies common for now. "In course of time, we will be able to have Common Eligibility Test for all recruitment agencies," he was quoted as saying.
Other Decisions by Cabinet
Among other decisions made by the Union Cabinet and announced on Wednesday, included the approval of a proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram airports through public-private partnership.
The Cabinet also approved an increase in the fair and and remunerative price of sugarcane by Rs 10 to Rs 285 per quintal for 2020-21, reported PTI.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.