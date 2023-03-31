Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023: Where To Watch Live Streaming

PBKS vs KKR Live Streaming IPL 2023 When & Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online: According to the IPL 2023 schedule, the second match of the Indian Premier League will be played on Saturday, 1 April, between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The PBKS vs KKR IPL match will be played in the afternoon at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The Punjab Kings IPL team will be led by Shikhar Dhawan while Nitish Rana will be heading up the Kolkata Knight Riders side.

Let us read about the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other important details.