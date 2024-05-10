Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top Players After PBKS vs RCB Match

The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match was played on Thursday, 9 May. The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 started at 7:30 pm IST. Royal Challengers Bengaluru won against Punjab Kings by sixty runs in the match on Thursday. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 are updated after the latest match. Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Harshal Patel is holding the Purple Cap after the last match. Cricket fans should know the details.

It is important to know the top Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024. The players will receive the awards at the end of the season. One should note that the IPL 2024 last match is scheduled to take place on 26 May. The top cap holders are changed based on the performance of the players.