Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top Players After PBKS vs RCB Match

The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match was played on Thursday, 9 May. The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 started at 7:30 pm IST. Royal Challengers Bengaluru won against Punjab Kings by sixty runs in the match on Thursday. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 are updated after the latest match. Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Harshal Patel is holding the Purple Cap after the last match. Cricket fans should know the details.
It is important to know the top Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024. The players will receive the awards at the end of the season. One should note that the IPL 2024 last match is scheduled to take place on 26 May. The top cap holders are changed based on the performance of the players.
Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.
Orange Cap Holders in IPL 2024: Top Names After PBKS vs RCB Match
The Orange Cap award in IPL 2024 is reserved for the player with the highest number of runs at the end of the season. This award honours the performance of the best batters in a specific season.
Let's take a look at the updated Orange Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the PBKS vs RCB match on Thursday, 9 May:
Virat Kohli (RCB): 634 runs (12 matches)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): 541 runs (11 matches)
Travis Head (SRH): 533 runs (11 matches)
Sanju Samson (RR): 471 runs (11 matches)
Sunil Narine (KKR): 461 runs (11 matches)
Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2024: Top Names After PBKS vs RCB Match
The Purple Cap award in the Indian Premier League is reserved for the player who can take the maximum number of wickets at the end of the season. The award recognises the best bowler in a particular season.
Here is the updated list of Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the PBKS vs RCB face-off on Thursday, 9 May:
Harshal Patel (PBKS): 20 wickets (12 matches)
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 18 wickets (12 matches)
Varun Chakravarthy (KKR): 16 wickets (11 matches)
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS): 16 wickets (12 matches)
T Natarajan (SRH): 15 wickets (10 matches)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)