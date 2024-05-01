Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top Players List After CSK vs PBKS Match

In the race for Orange Cap in IPL 2024, Ruturaj Gaikwad has replaced Virat Kohli at the top of the chart with 508 runs from 10 matches and Virat Kohli now occupies the second position, followed by Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans with 418 runs. Awarded to the player with the most runs in a single edition of the cash-rich competition, the Indian Premier League (IPL) acknowledges the tournament's leading run-getter as the winner of the Orange Cap every season.
On Tuesday Jasprit Bumrah failed to take a wicket against Lucknow Super Giants, but still retains the top spot in the Purple Cap standings. He is in level with Chennai Super Kings’ Mustafizur Rahman and Punjab Kings pacer Harshal Patel as all three pacers have picked up 14 wickets each in the IPL 2024.
Every IPL season, the player who finishes first on the list of best run scorers is given the Orange Cap. It displays the player's batting prowess over the course of the competition. The winner of the Purple Cap is the one who shows incredible bowling abilities all season long. Let's have a look at the top 5 orange cap and purple cap players list.
Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2024: Top Run Scorers List
Below is the list of top run scorers after CSK vs PBKS match.
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): 509 runs (10 matches)
Virat Kohli (RCB): 500 runs (10 matches)
Sai Sudharshan (GT): 418 runs (10 matches)
KL Rahul (LSG): 406 runs (10 matches)
Rishabh Pant (DC): 398 runs (11 matches)
Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2024: Top Wicket Takers List
Below is the list of top wicket takers after CSK vs PBKS match.
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 14 wickets (10 matches)
Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 14 wickets (9 matches)
Harshal Patel (PBKS): 14 wickets (10 matches)
Matheesha Pathirana (CSK): 13 wickets (6 matches)
T Natarajan (RR): 13 wickets (7 matches)
