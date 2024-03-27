Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top Player Names After SRH vs MI Match

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is going on in full swing and cricket fans are following it. One should note that Sunrisers Hyderabad played against Mumbai Indians today, Wednesday, 27 March. Now, the match is over and it is time to take a look at the updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders list. The top players keep changing based on their performance in every match. Cricket fans are excited to know the updated list of cap holders.
We update the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 after every match. The SRH vs MI match was played today, Wednesday, 27 March, from 7:30 pm onwards. The match was held in Hyderabad. One should note that the IPL points table and the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders are changed after every face-off.
As per the latest details available after the latest match, SRH won against MI by 31 runs. Now, it's time to go through the top player's names and the latest updates available after the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match.
Orange Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top Players
The Orange Cap award in IPL is presented to the player who can achieve the maximum number of runs in a particular season.
Let's take a look at the top Orange Cap holders list in the Indian Premier League 2024 after the SRH vs MI match on Wednesday:
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 143 runs (2 matches)
Virat Kohli (RCB) - 98 runs (2 matches)
Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 95 runs ( 2 matches)
Tilak Varma (MI) - 89 runs (2 matches)
Sam Curran (PBKS) - 86 runs (2 matches)
Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top Players
The Purple Cap award in IPL is presented to the player with the maximum number of wickets in a single season.
Let's go through the top Purple Cap holders in the Indian Premier League 2024 after the SRH vs MI match:
Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) - 6 wickets (2 matches)
Harpreet Brar (PBKS) - 3 wickets (2 matches)
Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 3 wickets (2 matches)
Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) - 3 wickets (2 matches)
T Natarajan (SRH) - 3 wickets (1 match)
