SRH vs MI Live Streaming, IPL 2024: When and Where To Watch Telecast of Match 8?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to clash in their second match of the season today on Wednesday, 27 March 2024. The game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both the teams had a rough start to the tournament, and lost their respective opening matches. The Pat Cummins lead team lost their first match to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 4 runs while as the Hardik Pandya led team was defeated by Gujarat Titans by 6 runs in their first game.
Currently, SRH is placed at position 7 in the IPL 2024 Points Table while as MI is placed at spot 8. Till date, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have squared off in 21 head to head IPL matches, out of which MI has won 12 while as SRH has triumphed in only 9. Let us check out the SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming, and telecast details below.
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match Date
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL match will be played today on Wednesday, 27 March 2024.
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match Time
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL match will be played today at 7:30 pm IST.
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match Venue
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match Live Streaming
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match Live Telecast
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network on TV.
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match Probable Playing XI
Mumbai Indians (MI) Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kwena Maphaka.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Probable Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Thangarasu Natarajan,and Mayank Markande.
