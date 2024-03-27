SRH vs MI Live Streaming, IPL 2024: When and Where To Watch Telecast of Match 8?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to clash in their second match of the season today on Wednesday, 27 March 2024. The game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both the teams had a rough start to the tournament, and lost their respective opening matches. The Pat Cummins lead team lost their first match to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 4 runs while as the Hardik Pandya led team was defeated by Gujarat Titans by 6 runs in their first game.

Currently, SRH is placed at position 7 in the IPL 2024 Points Table while as MI is placed at spot 8. Till date, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have squared off in 21 head to head IPL matches, out of which MI has won 12 while as SRH has triumphed in only 9. Let us check out the SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming, and telecast details below.