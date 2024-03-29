Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders, IPL 2024: List of Players After RR vs DC Match

The Indian Premier League, IPL 2024 began in full swing on 22 March, and the matches are turning out to be quite interesting. According to the schedule, the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match was played today, Thursday, 28 March. The latest results after the match are out. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders list in IPL 2024 is also updated after the RR vs DC match. You must take note of the latest details.
The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 are changed based on the performance of the players. One should note that the RR vs DC IPL match on Thursday began at 7:30 pm IST. Both teams put up a tough fight. It is time to take a look at the top cap holders after the latest match.
According to the official details announced after the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024, RR won against DC by 12 runs. Now, one should go through the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders' names and stay informed about the ongoing tournament.
Orange Cap Holders in IPL 2024: Top Names After RR vs DC Match
The Orange Cap award is for the player with the maximum number of runs in the ongoing tournament. The top player on the list receives the award at the end of the IPL tournament.
Let's take a look at the Orange Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the RR vs DC match on Thursday:
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 143 runs (2 matches)
Riyan Parag (RR) - 127 runs (2 matches)
Virat Kohli (RCB) - 98 runs (2 matches)
Sanju Samson (RR) - 97 runs (2 matches)
Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 95 runs (2 matches)
Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2024: Top Players After RR vs DC Match
The Purple Cap award is for the player with the most number of wickets in the IPL season. The player who can hold the top position till the last match gets the award.
The Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match on Thursday, 28 March, are mentioned below:
Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) - 6 wickets (2 matches)
Harpreet Brar (PBKS) - 3 wickets (2 matches)
Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 3 wickets (2 matches)
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 3 wickets (2 matches)
Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) - 3 wickets (2 matches)
