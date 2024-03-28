RR vs DC IPL 2024: How To Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 Live

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash today on Thursday, 28 March 2024 in the second match of their IPL 2024. The game will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR had a good start to the tournament, and won their opening match by 20 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants. DC on the other hand lost their first game to the Punjab Kings by 5 runs.
Currently, Rajasthan Royals is placed at second position in the IPL 2024 Points Table, and they would definitely be aiming top the standings and retain their winning streak. Delhi Capitals are located at spot 8 in the points table, and would be certainly eyeing a win to step up.
Let us check out the RR vs DC IPL 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, probable playing XI, and other details below.
RR vs DC IPL Match 2024 Date
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL match will be played today on Thursday, 28 March 2024.
RR vs DC IPL Match 2024 Time
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL match will be played at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will be held half an hour early.
Till date, RR and DC have locked horns in 36 head to head matches, among which Rajasthan Royals have won 21 games while as the DC have clinched 15 victories.
RR vs DC IPL Match 2024 Venue
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
RR vs DC IPL Match 2024: Probable Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt, wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, and Avesh Khan.
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Ricky Bhui, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Sumit Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, and Khaleel Ahmed.
RR vs DC IPL Match 2024 Live Streaming
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.
RR vs DC IPL Match 2024 Live Telecast
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
