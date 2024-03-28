RR vs DC IPL 2024: How To Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 Live

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash today on Thursday, 28 March 2024 in the second match of their IPL 2024. The game will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR had a good start to the tournament, and won their opening match by 20 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants. DC on the other hand lost their first game to the Punjab Kings by 5 runs.

Currently, Rajasthan Royals is placed at second position in the IPL 2024 Points Table, and they would definitely be aiming top the standings and retain their winning streak. Delhi Capitals are located at spot 8 in the points table, and would be certainly eyeing a win to step up.

Let us check out the RR vs DC IPL 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, probable playing XI, and other details below.