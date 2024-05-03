MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Streaming: Match Date, Venue, and Live Telecast in India

Mumbai Indians are ready to play against Kolkata Knight Riders in the next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match today, Friday, 3 May. Even though Mumbai Indian (MI) has lost its playoff hopes, the team will play for pride against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Cricket fans in India are gearing up to watch the MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match on Friday. Interested people must follow the live streaming of the match if they cannot watch it at the venue.
One should note that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is placed in the second position in the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table. MI, on the other hand, is in the second last position in the table. Fans are excited to watch the MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match to see which team will win. Stay alert on Friday.
Check the MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming website, telecast channel, and other details. Follow the ongoing IPL tournament carefully to know the teams that will qualify for the playoff round.
When will the MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match be played?
According to the official details on the schedule, the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will take place today, Friday, 3 May. It is important to note that the MI vs KKR face-off will start at 7:30 pm IST.
All cricket fans in India should note that the toss will take place at 7 pm IST on Friday.
Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match be played?
The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai is ready to host the match on Friday.
Which TV channels will live broadcast the MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match in India?
You can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels in India. Stay alert and watch the match at the scheduled time.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match in India?
You can watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match on the Jio Cinema app and website on Friday, 3 May. The live streaming will start at 7:30 pm.
