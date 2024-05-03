MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Streaming: Match Date, Venue, and Live Telecast in India

Mumbai Indians are ready to play against Kolkata Knight Riders in the next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match today, Friday, 3 May. Even though Mumbai Indian (MI) has lost its playoff hopes, the team will play for pride against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Cricket fans in India are gearing up to watch the MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match on Friday. Interested people must follow the live streaming of the match if they cannot watch it at the venue.

One should note that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is placed in the second position in the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table. MI, on the other hand, is in the second last position in the table. Fans are excited to watch the MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match to see which team will win. Stay alert on Friday.