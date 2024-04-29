ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL Points Table 2024: Latest Positions Of All Teams After KKR vs DC Match

KKR won the match against DC by 7 wickets and remains at the second rank with 12 points

Shivangani Singh
Published
IPL
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

With 250-plus totals becoming a norm and power-hitters pushing the limit, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) were all set to out-bat each other in the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens today. KKR won the match against DC by 7 wickets and both the teams remained at their respective positions. Delhi Capitals is at the sixth position with 10 points after 11 matches while KKR is at the second rank with 12 points in 9 matches.

Chennai Super Kings earlier had dropped below top-four but now are back at position 3 on the IPL 2024 points table after a thumping 78-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

The top four teams on the points table at the season's end qualify for the playoffs. The top five teams after today's KKR vs DC IPL 2024 match include

RR, KKR, CSK, SRH, and LSG.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Updated Team Standings After KKR vs DC Match Today

Here is the latest position of all teams in the IPL 2024 Points Table after KKR vs DC match today, 29 April 2024.

PositionTEAMplayedwonlostNRRPTS
1RR9810.69416
2KKR9631.09612
3CSK9540.8110
4SRH9540.07510
5LSG9540.05910
6DC1156-0.44210
7GT1046-1.1138
8PBKS936-0.1876
9MI936-0.2616
10RCB1037-0.4156

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  IPL   Indian Premier League   IPL 2024 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News