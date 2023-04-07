ADVERTISEMENT

LSG vs SRH Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Telecast on TV?

The LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 match 10 will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Saima Andrabi
Published
IPL
1 min read
LSG vs SRH Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Telecast on TV?
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

LSG vs SRH Match 10 IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming and Telecast: In the 10th match of the Indian Premier League, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, 7 April, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, according to the  IPL 2023 schedule.

The SRH IPL team had a rough start in the tournament as they lost to the Rajasthan Royals by 72 runs. Currently, they are at the bottom of the IPL 2023 Points Table with zero points.

On the contrary, LSG are at position 5 in the points table and have won as well as lost one game in the tournament so far.

Both teams need to buckle up and win Friday's match to make a comeback and secure their position in the IPL 2023 tournament.

Also Read

IPL 2023: Dhruv Jurel's 15-Ball 32 Not Enough, Punjab beat Rajasthan in Guwahati

IPL 2023: Dhruv Jurel's 15-Ball 32 Not Enough, Punjab beat Rajasthan in Guwahati
ADVERTISEMENT

LSG vs SRH Math 10 IPL 2023: Date and Time

The Lucknow Super Giants will face off with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, 7 April 2023 in the 10th match of the tournament. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Match 10 Venue

The LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 match 10 will be played on Friday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Also Read

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After RR vs PBKS Match

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After RR vs PBKS Match
ADVERTISEMENT

LSG vs SRH Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast?

The live streaming of match 10 LSG vs SRH will be available on Jio Cinema App and website. The match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Also Read

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Nathan Ellis Placed 4th, Chahal Follows at 5th

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Nathan Ellis Placed 4th, Chahal Follows at 5th

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  IPL 2023   2023 IPL   LSG vs SRH 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×