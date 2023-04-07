LSG vs SRH Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Telecast on TV?

LSG vs SRH Match 10 IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming and Telecast: In the 10th match of the Indian Premier League, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, 7 April, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, according to the IPL 2023 schedule.

The SRH IPL team had a rough start in the tournament as they lost to the Rajasthan Royals by 72 runs. Currently, they are at the bottom of the IPL 2023 Points Table with zero points.

On the contrary, LSG are at position 5 in the points table and have won as well as lost one game in the tournament so far.

Both teams need to buckle up and win Friday's match to make a comeback and secure their position in the IPL 2023 tournament.