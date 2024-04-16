IPL Points Table 2024: Top Teams and Updated Points After KKR vs RR; Details

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is set to end on 26 May. According to the schedule, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) played against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the match today, Tuesday, 16 April. The IPL points table 2024 is changed after the latest clash between both teams. As per the latest official details, Rajasthan Royals won against Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets. RR is leading the points table followed by KKR and CSK. You must know the total points of all teams.
One should note that the KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match today, Tuesday, 16 April, started at 7:30 pm IST. Cricket fans in the country are excited to know all the details after the match. Rajasthan Royals is placed at the first position in the IPL points table 2024 and Kolkata Knight Riders is placed at the second position. You can know the total points after checking the table.
The KKR vs RR IPL match on Tuesday was exciting. The match was conducted at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Those who cannot watch the matches at the stadium should follow the live streaming.
The top teams in the IPL points table will qualify for the final match. The teams usually change based on their points.
IPL 2024 Points Table: Top Teams After KKR vs RR
Let's take a look at the IPL 2024 points table after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match on Tuesday:
|Team
|Points
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Net Run Rate
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|10
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0.677
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|8
|6
|4
|2
|0
|1.399
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|8
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0.726
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|8
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0.502
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|6
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0.038
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|6
|6
|3
|3
|0
|-0.637
|Punjab Super Kings (PBKS)
|4
|6
|2
|4
|0
|-0.218
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|4
|6
|2
|4
|0
|-0.234
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|4
|6
|2
|4
|0
|-0.975
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|2
|7
|1
|6
|0
|-1.185
Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)