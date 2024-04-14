KKR vs LSG Today IPL Match: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming & Telecast?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will clash in the match 28 of the Indian Premier League today on Sunday, 14 April 2024. The game will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR who is currently placed at the second position in the IPL 2024 Points Table with 6 points will try their best to win today's match so that the gap between them and the Rajasthan Royals (table-toppers) will be narrowed. The Shreyas Iyer led team has played 4 games so far, out of which they have won 3 and lost 1.

Lucknow Super Giants who is currently sitting at position 4 in the IPL Standings Table 2024 will also leave no stone unturned to triumph in today's game so that they will secure their spot in the top four teams of the IPL 2024. The KL Rahul led team have played 5 matches so far, out of which they have won 3 and lost 2.