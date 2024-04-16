KKR vs RR, IPL Match Today: Live Streaming, Telecast, Head to Head & Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash today on Tuesday, 16 April in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League 2024. The game will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The KKR vs RR match is going to be a nail biting encounter as both the teams are strongest contenders in the tournament right now.

KKR is placed at position second in the IPL Points Table 2024 with 8 points, after 4 wins and 1 loss. Table toppers Rajasthan Royals are at position 1 in the IPL Standings Table with 10 points. Out of all the games played, they have not lost any match so far. Let us check out the KKR vs RR IPL match date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, playing XI, head to head, prediction, and more.