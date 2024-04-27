IPL 2024: Shashank Singh Is the Find of the Tournament – Sam Curran

In Punjab Kings' (PBKS) historic 8-wicket triumph over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, the duo of Jonny Bairstow and uncapped Indian batter Shashank Singh, emerged as the pivotal architects of victory. Together, they orchestrated an impressive partnership, amassing 84 runs in a mere 37 balls.

Shashank's unbeaten 68 runs off just 28 deliveries complemented Bairstow's steadfast innings of 108 runs from 48 balls, securing a resounding win for PBKS.