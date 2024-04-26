IPL 2024: Bairstow, Shashank Propel PBKS to 8-Wkt Win Over KKR in Record Chase

Propelled by Jonny Bairstow's remarkable innings of 108 runs off 48 balls and Shashank Singh's blistering 68 off just 28 deliveries, Punjab Kings (PBKS) scripted history by achieving the highest successful chase in T20 cricket.

PBKS overhauled Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) daunting target of 262 runs, beating them by 8 wickets in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Eden Gardens on Friday, 26 April.