IPL 2024: 'Daddy's Home,' Virat Kohli Joins RCB Pre-season Camp

Stylish batter Virat Kohli has joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pre-season camp at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the IPL 2024.

Royal Challengers Bangalore took to social media to welcome the star. "Daddy's Home and he is ready to reign again! Virat Kohli checked in to Namma Bengaluru, and we can't keep calm. Happy," the RCB said in a tweet.