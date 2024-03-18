'Won't Be Awkward To Have Rohit Playing Under My Captaincy,' Says Hardik Pandya

It's never easy to swap teams in these times of passionate fans who identify with their idols and star players, and therefore leads to a backlash from the supporters. Hardik Pandya has faced this situation since the day he decided to return to Mumbai Indians, the franchise he started his Indian Premier League career with, after playing for Gujarat Titans for a couple of seasons.

The backlash had intensified when Mumbai Indians management decided to make Hardik Pandya the captain of the team instead of Rohit Sharma, who had led MI for a decade and won titles for them.

So, one week before the start of the Indian Premier League's 17th season as Hardik Pandya sat down his first pre-season press conference as Mumbai Indians captain, he faced a barrage of questions on one topic he would have ideally loved to avoid -- captaincy and Rohit.

But the new captain of Mumbai handled the topic quite well, expressing his respect for the franchise and Rohit, under whom he has played all his cricket so far.