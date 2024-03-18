WPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Sehwag, Chahal & Others Hail RCBW On Maiden WPL Title

Businessman Vijay Mallya, the former owner of the franchise, India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, former men's team captain Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag led scores of Royal Challengers Bangalore fans in congratulating the RCB women's team for winning the maiden title for the franchise.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women defeated Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi with a dominant display to win the title, which most of the RCB supports feel is long due.