IPL 2023: Why Are Lucknow Super Giants Wearing Green and Maroon Against Kolkata?

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants are sporting a special edition jersey in their match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Quint
Published
IPL
1 min read
IPL 2023: Why Are Lucknow Super Giants Wearing Green and Maroon Against Kolkata?
In the ongoing IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Lucknow Super Giants are sporting a green and maroon kit, as opposed to their usual blue. This ‘special edition’ jersey happens to be a tribute to one of the City of Joy’s two major football clubs, ATK Mohun Bagan.

Notably, Lucknow Super Giants’ owner, Sanjiv Goenka is also the majority stakeholder in ATK Mohun Bagan. It was previously announced that the club will be rebranded as Mohun Bagan Super Giants from 1 June, as an addition to the Super family.

With green and maroon being the traditional colours of the current Indian Super League champions, Lucknow are sporting the same hue, whilst also encouraging the Mohun Bagan fanatics to support Krunal Pandya’s team against the hosts.

Following Chennai Super Kings’ triumph over Delhi Capitals earlier on in the day, Lucknow will need a victory against Kolkata to confirm their place in the playoffs. Alternatively, should either Mumbai Indians or Royal Challengers Bangalore lose their last match, they could be through without this match’s result having any implications.

