IPL 2023: Why Are Lucknow Super Giants Wearing Green and Maroon Against Kolkata?

In the ongoing IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Lucknow Super Giants are sporting a green and maroon kit, as opposed to their usual blue. This ‘special edition’ jersey happens to be a tribute to one of the City of Joy’s two major football clubs, ATK Mohun Bagan.

Notably, Lucknow Super Giants’ owner, Sanjiv Goenka is also the majority stakeholder in ATK Mohun Bagan. It was previously announced that the club will be rebranded as Mohun Bagan Super Giants from 1 June, as an addition to the Super family.