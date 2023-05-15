Meeting Sanga: Mizoram’s Football Dronacharya You Probably Have Not Heard About

‘I will be there at 7 am tomorrow, sharp,” said the voice on the other end. Firm, but not in an authoritarian way, and courteous, albeit with enough emphasis on ‘sharp’ to convey that here, in Mizoram, the word does hold significance.

It was followed by an address, which, upon showing at the reception, we were informed of a 6-kilometre uphill ride from our hotel at Zarkawt. An auxiliary bit followed – reliance on bike taxis, which were available a dime a dozen in these hills, yet always adhering to the stringent guidelines of mountain aesthetics, will be essential.