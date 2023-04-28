IPL 2023 Tickets Booking: How to Book Tickets for CSK Vs PBKS and MI Vs RR Match

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings is scheduled for Sunday, 30 April 2023. The Indian Premier League 2023 match of CSK vs PBKS will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on 30 April 2023 from 3:30 PM. People who are interested in buying the offline tickets can get them from the two Chepauk Stadium counters from 9:30 AM and the online tickets can be bought through PAYTM and www.insider.in.
Ticket price for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Punjab Kings(PBKS) starts from Rs.1500 and Rs. 2000 for Online at PAYTM. The CSK IPL Tickets for home matches will be on sale at offline box office counter at 9.30 AM at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.
The IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals is also to be played on 30 April 2023 from 7:30 PM and the venue is the famous Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The tickets for this IPL 2023 match will be available at the BookMyShow website.
IPL 2023 CSK Vs PBKS : Tickets Price
Ticket Details: C/D/E Lower (Rs 1,500) – counter only; C/D/E Upper (Rs 3,000) – online only; I/J/K Lower (Rs 2,500) – both counter and online; I/J/K Upper (Rs 2,000) – both counter and online; KM Karunanidhi Terrace (Rs 5,000) – online only
IPL 2023 MI vs RR: Tickets Price
The tickets for IPL 2023 match between MI and RR will for the match at Wankhede stadium will be priced from Rs 800 to Rs. 2500.
How to Book Tickets for IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS Match?
Visit official ticket partner website at www.bookmyshow.com
Enter your mobile number and country code as +91
Homepage will open and you will have to select the IPL 2023 City
Choose the city- Chennai to display all the matches
Choose the IPL Tickets option and date
Choose your match, select the seats, package and stand
Enter the details and proceed to payment screen to pay.
The tickets will be sent to your mail.
How to Book Tickets for IPL 2023 MI vs RR Match?
Visit the Paytm Insider website or app
Search for "Royal Challengers vs Mumbai Indians" and click on "Buy Now"
Select the desired price category on the next page
Choose seats (up to four per user) and click on "Buy".
You will have to enter the required details and complete the payment.
Your tickets for the "Rajasthan Royals Vs Mumbai Indians" match are now booked.
