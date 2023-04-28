IPL 2023 Tickets Booking: How to Book Tickets for CSK Vs PBKS and MI Vs RR Match

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings is scheduled for Sunday, 30 April 2023. The Indian Premier League 2023 match of CSK vs PBKS will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on 30 April 2023 from 3:30 PM. People who are interested in buying the offline tickets can get them from the two Chepauk Stadium counters from 9:30 AM and the online tickets can be bought through PAYTM and www.insider.in.

Ticket price for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Punjab Kings(PBKS) starts from Rs.1500 and Rs. 2000 for Online at PAYTM. The CSK IPL Tickets for home matches will be on sale at offline box office counter at 9.30 AM at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

The IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals is also to be played on 30 April 2023 from 7:30 PM and the venue is the famous Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The tickets for this IPL 2023 match will be available at the BookMyShow website.