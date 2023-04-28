ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: CSK's Winning Streak Ends, Disheartened Fans React on Twitter

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings suffered a 32-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals.

Nandini Rikhee
Published
Sports Buzz
1 min read
Chennai Super Kings were comfortably positioned at the top of the IPL 2023 standings till Thursday, 27 April, but a 32-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals has now demoted them to the third place. Owing to a brilliant knock by young star Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajasthan were able to post the target of 203 runs, which CSK could not manage to chase.

Jaiswal scored 77 runs off just 43 balls, with 8 fours and 4 sixes, while Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal played important cameos at the end.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube performed well with the bat for Chennai, but owing to the lack of support from middle-order batters, Chennai got derailed.

While Dube scored a half-century, Gaikwad fell short by a slim margin as he got out on 47 runs. Adam Zampa shone with the ball as he took 3 major wickets and led to the collapse of the CSK batting order. 

Disheartened CSK fans expressed their disappointment on Twitter. Here's how they reacted:

