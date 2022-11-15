ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad After IPL Retentions

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore retained 18 of their 23 players, opting against a major overhaul.

Shuvaditya Bose
Updated
IPL
1 min read
IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad After IPL Retentions
i

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who had a good campaign in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), retained 18 of their 23 players ahead of the mini auction. Six of those players are foreigners, including Glenn Maxwell, who suffered a freak injury at a friend's birthday party recently.

Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff among the two overseas players to be released by RCB, but he will not go under the hammer, having been already traded to Mumbai Indians. Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia and Sherfane Rutherford are among the other players who have been released.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

IPL 2023 Retention Live: SRH Release Williamson, Pollard Retires From IPL

IPL 2023 Retention Live: SRH Release Williamson, Pollard Retires From IPL

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad

  1. Faf du Plessis

  2. Virat Kohli

  3. Glenn Maxwell

  4. Dinesh Karthik

  5. Harshal Patel

  6. Wanindu Hasaranga

  7. Josh Hazlewood

  8. Shahbaz Ahmed

  9. Mohammad Siraj

  10. Anuj Rawat

  11. Akash Deep

  12. Mahipal Lomror

  13. Finn Allen

  14. Suyash Prabhudessai

  15. Karn Sharma

  16. Siddharth Kaul

  17. David Willey

  18. Rajat Patidar

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×