IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad After IPL Retentions
IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore retained 18 of their 23 players, opting against a major overhaul.
Royal Challengers Bangalore, who had a good campaign in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), retained 18 of their 23 players ahead of the mini auction. Six of those players are foreigners, including Glenn Maxwell, who suffered a freak injury at a friend's birthday party recently.
Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff among the two overseas players to be released by RCB, but he will not go under the hammer, having been already traded to Mumbai Indians. Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia and Sherfane Rutherford are among the other players who have been released.
IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad
Faf du Plessis
Virat Kohli
Glenn Maxwell
Dinesh Karthik
Harshal Patel
Wanindu Hasaranga
Josh Hazlewood
Shahbaz Ahmed
Mohammad Siraj
Anuj Rawat
Akash Deep
Mahipal Lomror
Finn Allen
Suyash Prabhudessai
Karn Sharma
Siddharth Kaul
David Willey
Rajat Patidar
