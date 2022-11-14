IPL 2023 Transfers: Teams Change Players Ahead of 15 November Deadline

In a player trade, Delhi Capitals sent Shardul Thakur to Kolkata in an all cash deal, while also bringing in all-rounder Aman Khan.

The Indian team all-rounder was bought Delhi for Rs 10.75 crore in the 2022 IPL auction and played 14 matches, picking 15 wickets, including his career-best figures of 4/36.

Aman made his IPL debut last season for KKR was was acquired for Rs 20 lakh in the 2022 IPL auction.