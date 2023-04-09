IPL 2023: Vijay Shankar’s Blitzkrieg Helps Gujarat Titans Post 204/4 Against KKR
IPL 2023: Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan's fifties helped Gujarat Titans breach the 200-run mark.
Gujarat Titans produced a coruscating batting display in the 13th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, scoring 204/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Deputising for an unwell Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan opted to bat first after winning the flip of the coin, as his batters lived up to the task.
Gujarat had a decent start with the ball, albeit runs did not flow very easily for them. A 13-run second over, bowled by Shardul Thakur, helped set the tone for the hosts, but consecutive economical overs by Umesh Yadav and Lockie Ferguson meant the pressure was back on the Titans’ openers, Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill.
With the scoring rate being under 8 runs per over, Saha opted to free the shackles in the fifth over, but ended up losing his wicket to a Sunil Narine delivery.
However, the introduction of Varun Chakaravarthy into the bowling attack took the pressure off the Gujarat bowlers, with the spinner conceding 16 runs in his first over.
The next four overs did not produce any noteworthy incident – yielding 32 runs at 8 runs per over, with Gill and Sai Sudharsan punishing the odd bad deliveries, and showing full respect to the good ones. The scales, by then, had tipped in the defending champions’ favour, except that another brilliant Sunil Narine over brought the Knight Riders back in the game.
In an attempt to dispatch the ball into the crowd, Gill ended up providing Umesh Yadav with routine catching practice at long-on, subsequently triggering Abhinav Manohar’s arrival.
Playing his first match of the season, Manohar had the perfect start, hitting three consecutive sixes off Umesh Yadav’s bowling in the next over.
Manohar's stay at the crease, however was shortlived, with KKR’s uncut gem, Suyash Sharma cutting through his defensive stance to dismantle the stumps in the very next over.
Shankar Brings up 4th IPL Fifty
Following Manohar’s dismissal, Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar steered the Titans’ innings forward, with the former scoring his second half-century of the season. He was dismissed in the 18th over, with Narine picking up his third wicket, but Shankar emerged as the finisher nonpareil for the Titans.
The all-rounder accumulated 63 runs in only 24 deliveries, in a knock that featured five maximums, alongside four boundaries. Courtesy of his explosive batting, Gujarat scored 45 runs in the last couple of overs, taking their total to 204/4.
