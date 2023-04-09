IPL 2023: Vijay Shankar’s Blitzkrieg Helps Gujarat Titans Post 204/4 Against KKR

Gujarat Titans produced a coruscating batting display in the 13th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, scoring 204/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Deputising for an unwell Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan opted to bat first after winning the flip of the coin, as his batters lived up to the task.

Gujarat had a decent start with the ball, albeit runs did not flow very easily for them. A 13-run second over, bowled by Shardul Thakur, helped set the tone for the hosts, but consecutive economical overs by Umesh Yadav and Lockie Ferguson meant the pressure was back on the Titans’ openers, Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill.