IPL 2023: KKR Post 204/7 After Shardul Thakur's 68-Ball 29 Rescues Act vs RCB

Shardul Thakur slammed the joint-fastest fifty of the IPL 2023 season while Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit a stroke-filled half-century and Rinku Singh chipped in with a vital 46 to propel Kolkata Knight Riders to 204/7 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens, on Thursday.

At 89/5 in 11.3 overs, Thakur walked in to face the hat-trick ball and nearly got out first ball as the inside edge went past leg-stump. But from there, he produced some sensational hitting to make 68 off 28 balls, including reaching his fifty in 20 balls.

He also shared an important 103-run partnership off just 47 balls with Rinku, who struggled initially but opened up later to hit 46 off 33 balls. The duo's efforts in a scintillating turnaround meant Kolkata fetched a whopping 110 runs in the last eight overs.

