IPL 2022 Auction: SRH Pick Uncapped Rahul Tripathi for Rs 8.5 Crore
IPL Auction 2022: Rahul Tripathi's base price was Rs 40 lakh.
Rahul Tripathi has been bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.5 crore after a tussle with Chennai Super Kings at the 2022 IPL auction.
He had previously played for RPSG, KKR and RR.
The bidding started at the base price of Rs 40 lakh, but Chennai Super Kings were very much interested in taking Rahul Tripathi to their camp, as he had previously played under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni at Rising Pune Super Giants.
KKR also seemed very interested in Tripathi as he had taken them to finals in the previous season with a six. But Sunrisers Hyderabad having bigger purses than KKR and SRH, made the final bid for Rahul Tripathi.
Sunrisers Hyderabad took to Twitter to announce their signing of Rahul Tripathi.
