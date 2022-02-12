IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Auction Starts at 12pm IST
All the latest from the big IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru.
IPL Auction Live Updates
It's the big IPL auction and we're all ready to bring you the latest from Bengaluru. There's 217 spots up for grabs in the 10 IPL franchises, with a total of 590 players going under the hammer.
We have two first-timers today with Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants joining the IPL bandwagon this season onwards.
All franchises have been allowed an auction spending cap of Rs 90 crore by the IPL Governing Council. There is also a Rs 67.5 crore minimum spending limit.
A full IPL squad can have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.