ADVERTISEMENT

RR vs GT IPL 2022 Match Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch the Playoffs Live

GT vs RR IPL match on Tuesday will be played at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

The Quint
Published
IPL
2 min read
RR vs GT IPL 2022 Match Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch the Playoffs Live
i

The 15th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) has reached to its last phase - the playoffs. Four teams which have qualified for the play-offs are Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The first play-off match of IPL 2022 is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, 24 May 2022, between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

RR won its last match of IPL 2022 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while GT lost its last IPL match against RCB.

Also Read

IPL 2022: What Happens to Playoff Games If Rain Intervenes?

IPL 2022: What Happens to Playoff Games If Rain Intervenes?
IPL Play-off Match Venue: The GT vs RR IPL match on Tuesday will be played at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Here are the timings and live streaming details of the RR vs GT IPL play-off match.

ADVERTISEMENT

GT vs RR IPL 2022: Match Time

First play-off match of IPL 2022 between Gujarat and Rajasthan is scheduled to commence at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday.

Also Read

IPL 2022: Gujarat Take On RR in Qualifier 1 But Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

IPL 2022: Gujarat Take On RR in Qualifier 1 But Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

How and where to watch live streaming of GT vs RR IPL playoff match online?

RR vs GT IPL match live streaming can be watched online on app and website of Disney+ Hotstar.

Where to watch the GT vs RR IPL match live on TV?

RR vs GT IPL playoffs match will be telecasted live on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

Fans of IPL can also follow The Quint for regular updates about GT vs RR IPL match live.

Team Ranks on Points Table

Gujarat Titans currently leads the IPL points table 2022 with 20 points, which is followed by Rajasthan Royals on second spot with 18 points.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×