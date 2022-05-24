IPL 2022: What Happens to Playoff Games If Rain Intervenes?

Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator, both of which will be played in Kolkata at the iconic Eden Gardens has a rain threat and all four teams will be watchful of the same. In the first game, Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals and in the second Lucknow play RCB.

Playing Conditions In Case of Rain Interruptions

If there is a situation of rain, firstly each of the four games in the final phase of the tournament has 120 minutes extra and a game can start without any overs being deducted at 940pm.

In the playoffs, if the overs are indeed reduced, it can come down to 5 overs a side game and that can start latest by 1156pm.

The Eliminators and the Qualifier do not have a reserve day unlike the final, and in a situation where even the 5 overs a side can’t be played out, the game will be decided by a Super Over.

If the Eliminators and Qualifiers cannot be decided by a Super Over, then the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final.