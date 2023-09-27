Bleeding Minor Rape Survivor Shooed Away While Seeking Help in MP's Ujjain

(Trigger warning: Descriptions of rape and sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.)
In a shocking video that surfaced online on Wednesday, 27 September, a 12-year-old rape survivor was seen walking from door to door seeking help, in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. The video also showed the minor in a semi-naked state and bleeding, as she sought help, only to be shooed away by the residents.
What we know: According to Ujjain Police, the minor, was allegedly raped and thrown near Dandi Ashram on Badnagar Road. The visuals of this incident were captured on CCTV camera, they added.
"A case of rape against an unidentified perpetrator has been registered, invoking the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.The medical examination has confirmed rape. We have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and are closely following this. We urge the public to come forward with any information."Sachin Sharma, Ujjain's Superintendent of Police
The police sources said: The girl, barely covered in rags, reached an Ashram where a priest saw her.
"Suspecting the girl to be a survivor of sexual violence, the priest covered her with a towel and rushed her to the district hospital," the police sources added.
Details of the minor: During her interactions with the senior police officer Deepika Shinde, the 12-year-old wasn't able to provide coherent answers regarding her identity and whereabouts.
However, the police believe that the survivor may belong to Prayagraj area of Uttar Pradesh.
The bigger picture: Madhya Pradesh, along with Maharashtra, has reported the highest number of cases of women and girls disappearing between 2019 and 2021.
The state also reported the highest number of rape incidents in 2021, with more than half of the cases involving minor victims.
