Bleeding Minor Rape Survivor Shooed Away While Seeking Help in MP's Ujjain

(Trigger warning: Descriptions of rape and sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.)

In a shocking video that surfaced online on Wednesday, 27 September, a 12-year-old rape survivor was seen walking from door to door seeking help, in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. The video also showed the minor in a semi-naked state and bleeding, as she sought help, only to be shooed away by the residents.

What we know: According to Ujjain Police, the minor, was allegedly raped and thrown near Dandi Ashram on Badnagar Road. The visuals of this incident were captured on CCTV camera, they added.